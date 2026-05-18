A COMMUNITY CIRCLE LISTENING ACROSS POLITICAL DIFFERENCES:

Braver's Angels, Southern Willamette Valley Alliance is presenting an interactive workshop focused on skill building designed to foster improved communication with family, friends and the community at large who are on the other political side.

At this politically polarized point in history, we are reminded of a time in history where our country was deeply divided. The foundational inspiration for the creation of Braver Angels was the words of Abraham Lincoln in his first inaugural address where he implored the citizens to call upon their Better Angels.

Many of us have become hesitant to speak about our beliefs for fear of losing close relationships. Braver Angels, a non-partisan organization mission is committed to unite a divided nation through education, trainings and community events.

Please join us for our monthly workshops to learn more about our organization and how you can harness the healing power of your Braver Angels.