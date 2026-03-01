The 8th International Conference on Nursing Education and Healthcare nurses, researchers, educators, clinicians, academicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry experts from around the world to London, United Kingdom, on June 22–23, 2027. This premier international conference provides a global platform to explore the latest advancements in nursing education, clinical practice, healthcare innovation, and patient care through keynote lectures, scientific sessions, poster presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The scientific program covers a wide range of topics including Nursing Education, Clinical Nursing, Critical Care, Community Health Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Women's Health, Mental Health, Geriatric Nursing, Nursing Leadership, Patient Safety, Digital Health, Evidence-Based Practice, Public Health, Advanced Nursing Practice, and Global Healthcare.

For more information: https://nursingeducationconferences.org/

