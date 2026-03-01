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8th International Conference on Nursing Education and Healthcare

8th International Conference on Nursing Education and Healthcare

The 8th International Conference on Nursing Education and Healthcare nurses, researchers, educators, clinicians, academicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry experts from around the world to London, United Kingdom, on June 22–23, 2027. This premier international conference provides a global platform to explore the latest advancements in nursing education, clinical practice, healthcare innovation, and patient care through keynote lectures, scientific sessions, poster presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The scientific program covers a wide range of topics including Nursing Education, Clinical Nursing, Critical Care, Community Health Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Women's Health, Mental Health, Geriatric Nursing, Nursing Leadership, Patient Safety, Digital Health, Evidence-Based Practice, Public Health, Advanced Nursing Practice, and Global Healthcare.
For more information: https://nursingeducationconferences.org/

Columbia Hotel
799$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 22 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

There will be 15 representatives from environmental organizations and vendors of solar products and electric vehicles.
541 488 2909
office@emekshalom.org
www.emekshalom.org

Artist Group Info

mounisha nandivada
nursingcare@intellimeetings.org
https://nursingeducationconferences.org/
Columbia Hotel
262 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-601-2087
stay@columbiahotelashland.com
https://www.columbiahotelashland.com/