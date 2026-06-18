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31st Annual River & Rail Brewfest

31st Annual River & Rail Brewfest

Join us for the 31st Annual River & Rail Brewfest!
Saturday, August 1st, 2026, 5–9 PM
in Historic Downtown Dunsmuir!

One of the West Coast's longest-running beer festivals returns to historic downtown Dunsmuir! Unlimited tastings of craft brews & bold homebrews, live music by Beso Negro, The Gnarly Pints, and more, local eats, artisan craft & food vendors, fun kids zone and games for all ages.

Historic Downtown Dunsmuir
$55.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce
530-235-2177
director@dunmuir.com
https://www.dunsmuir.com/
Historic Downtown Dunsmuir
5915 Dunsmuir Ave.
Dunsmuir, California 96025
5302352177
hello@dunsmuir.com
https://www.riverandrailsbrewfest.com/