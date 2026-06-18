Join us for the 31st Annual River & Rail Brewfest!

Saturday, August 1st, 2026, 5–9 PM

in Historic Downtown Dunsmuir!

One of the West Coast's longest-running beer festivals returns to historic downtown Dunsmuir! Unlimited tastings of craft brews & bold homebrews, live music by Beso Negro, The Gnarly Pints, and more, local eats, artisan craft & food vendors, fun kids zone and games for all ages.