Come celebrate with us at our 2nd Annual Y'Art Sale Fundraiser on September 19th, 1pm-4pm.

We have a large selection of pre-loved art for sale, as well as wine, live music, finger foods, silent auction, and raffle.

One lucky raffle winner will receive a $300 pickleball party and wine tasting hosted by Hummingbird Estates.

Join us Saturday, September 19th at the Art Presence Art Center.

206 N. 5th Street

Jacksonville, Oregon

Art Presence, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization with Federal ID# 93-0665588.

All donations are tax deductible.