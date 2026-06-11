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25th Annual Vacation Benefit Raffle Drawing Party

25th Annual Vacation Benefit Raffle Drawing Party

The Breast and GYN Health Project, a local cancer resource center, invites you to their 25th Annual Vacation Benefit Raffle Drawing Party, Saturday, June 27th. Join them in person at 987 8th St, Arcata starting at 6 p.m., or LIVE on Facebook, for the drawing at 7 p.m. To learn more about this event or how to purchase raffle tickets visit bghp.org or call (707) 825-8345.

Breast and GYN Health Project
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Breast and GYN Health Project
707-825-8345
volunteer@hcbhp.org
https://bghp.org/
Breast and GYN Health Project
897 8th Street
Arcata, California 95521
707-825-8345
volunteer@hcbhp.org
https://bghp.org/