2026 Whitewater Rafting Fundraiser Trip with ROW Adventures

Support Rogue Riverkeeper’s water conservation work and experience the Wild & Scenic Rogue River in the utmost comfort.

This is the ONLY rafting/camping trip that ROW Adventures offers! All other rafting trips are lodge-to-lodge. Experience the wild beauty of the Rogue on this incredible trip.

Spend four days and three nights whitewater rafting and camping along the iconic Wild & Scenic Rogue River. This trip down the Wild & Scenic Rogue River is ALL INCLUSIVE, meaning a professional river guide, all boating and camping equipment and supplies, and deliciously prepared meals are included. KS Wild staff and our partner, professional outfitters ROW Adventures, make this the trip of a lifetime—floating, relaxing, swimming, and hiking along this stunning river and its gorgeous side canyons.

This trip regularly retails at $1640.00 in 2026 (and with the 6% land and water access fee the regularly priced total is $1738.40), but if you indicate you are joining the Rogue Riverkeeper trip, the rate is $1390.00 plus 6% land and water access fee for a total of $1473.40! Additionally, ROW will donate $200 per guest to RRK.

The price information on the ROW Adventures page does not apply to the Rogue Riverkeeper fundraising trip. To receive a special discount as a Rogue Riverkeeper supporter, you must PHONE to book your trip at 1-800-451-6034 or at 208-765-0841. All booking for the fundraising trip is through the outfitter, ROW Adventures.