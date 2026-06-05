2026 Talent Show Music Festival
2026 Talent Show Music Festival
www.thetalentshowmusicfestival.com for performance schedule, event map, and more.
The Talent Show is a FREE, outdoor music festival filling the downtown heart of Talent with folk, singer-songwriters, cover bands, jazz, world music, blues, bluegrass, rock & more at multiple performance spaces along an easily-walked route.
Curate your own experience. Camp out at one specific stage. Bop around between a couple. Keep circulating to catch a bit of every band. The choice is yours!
Historic Downtown Talent
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ana Byers Consulting
5415173925
anabyers@anabyersconsulting.com
Artist Group Info
anabyers@anabyersconsulting.com
Historic Downtown Talent