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2026 Talent Show Music Festival

2026 Talent Show Music Festival

www.thetalentshowmusicfestival.com for performance schedule, event map, and more.

The Talent Show is a FREE, outdoor music festival filling the downtown heart of Talent with folk, singer-songwriters, cover bands, jazz, world music, blues, bluegrass, rock & more at multiple performance spaces along an easily-walked route.

Curate your own experience. Camp out at one specific stage. Bop around between a couple. Keep circulating to catch a bit of every band. The choice is yours!

Historic Downtown Talent
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ana Byers Consulting
5415173925
anabyers@anabyersconsulting.com
Ana Byers Consulting

Artist Group Info

anabyers@anabyersconsulting.com
Historic Downtown Talent