2026 Medford Cruise
2026 Medford Cruise
2026 Medford Cruise
June 19th & 20th at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park
The NEW Friday Show 'n Shine Dinner & Music Party in the Park
Friday June 19th 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm - Parking 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Presented by Lithia & Driveway
There will be Dinners from our Food Court ranging from $10 to $20 each
$5 to show your car/truck if Registered for Saturday Show & Cruise ($10 if not) - Pay when you arrive!
Music by Josephine Jukebox
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SATURDAY JUNE 20TH
'79 & Older and '80 & Newer Show 'n Shines
Parking begins at 8:00 am. Show 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. $50 to Show (Cruise included)
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JUDGING EVENTS JUNE 20TH
11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Trophies Awarded 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
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DOWNTOWN CRUISE JUNE 20TH
Line-up begins at 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Cruise runs from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Sponsored by Rogue Credit Union