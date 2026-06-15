2026 Medford Cruise

June 19th & 20th at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park

The NEW Friday Show 'n Shine Dinner & Music Party in the Park

Friday June 19th 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm - Parking 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Presented by Lithia & Driveway

There will be Dinners from our Food Court ranging from $10 to $20 each

$5 to show your car/truck if Registered for Saturday Show & Cruise ($10 if not) - Pay when you arrive!

Music by Josephine Jukebox

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SATURDAY JUNE 20TH

'79 & Older and '80 & Newer Show 'n Shines

Parking begins at 8:00 am. Show 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. $50 to Show (Cruise included)

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JUDGING EVENTS JUNE 20TH

11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Trophies Awarded 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

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DOWNTOWN CRUISE JUNE 20TH

Line-up begins at 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Cruise runs from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Sponsored by Rogue Credit Union

