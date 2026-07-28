2026 Governor's Marketplace - North Bend

All Southern Oregon businesses interested in learning about and expanding into public contracting are invited to attend the no-cost 2026 Governor's Marketplace in North Bend. The event brings information about public contracting opportunities and business resources to Oregonians across the state. The theme of this year's Governor's Marketplace is Pathways to Partnerships. We must prioritize building shared prosperity across the state and for all communities, especially as it relates to expanding opportunities for partnership between all of our different communities and state agencies.

This one day in-person event will be held in North Bend on August 27, 2026 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pre-registration is highly recommended as session space is limited and there is no charge for attending. Light morning refreshments and lunch will be provided at no cost.

Training Sessions & Continuing Education Credits

This event includes several training session offerings that we invite you to attend. Contractors who are licensed by the Construction Contractors Board (CCB) and attend these trainings are eligible to receive (1) continuing education unit per session. To receive continuing education credits, you must complete the pre-registration form and also sign-in when you arrive at the training classroom.

There is ample free parking at the venue.

