$2 A Bag Book Sale
$2 A Bag Book Sale
Friday’s sale is for members only with memberships available at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to everyone.
All books and media will be available at the rock bottom price of $2 a bag so the Friends can reduce their inventory. Credit cards are welcome; small bills are appreciated for cash sales. Take this opportunity to stock up on reading, listening, and viewing material for the months ahead.
As always, proceeds from the sale benefit the entire Humboldt County Library system.
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
1313 3rd St.Eureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org