$2 A Bag Book Sale

Friday’s sale is for members only with memberships available at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to everyone.

All books and media will be available at the rock bottom price of $2 a bag so the Friends can reduce their inventory. Credit cards are welcome; small bills are appreciated for cash sales. Take this opportunity to stock up on reading, listening, and viewing material for the months ahead.

As always, proceeds from the sale benefit the entire Humboldt County Library system.

