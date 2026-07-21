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18th Annual Monster Dash

18th Annual Monster Dash

Join Ashland's favorite Halloween tradition! The 18th Annual Monster Dash returns to Lithia Park on Saturday, October 24, 2026, for a costume fun run featuring 1-Mile, 5K, and 10K races, family activities, and plenty of Halloween spirit. Hosted by the Ashland Schools Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Ashland, the Monster Dash raises funds for innovative classroom grants that enrich learning for students in Ashland Public Schools.

Lithia Park
0-35
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland Schools Foundation
(541) 482-8197
info@ashlandschoolsfoundation.org
https://ashlandschoolsfoundation.org/
Lithia Park
Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us
www.ashlandparksandrec.org