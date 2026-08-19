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10th Annual Startup Games

10th Annual Startup Games

Have you ever had an idea for a business and wondered what to do with it?

Startup Games is three fun days of clarity & confidence teaching you to turn those ideas into profitable business.

Participants learn the exact steps to go from big idea to profitable business. Over the last 10 years hundreds of people have gone through this experiential event and raved about it! Let this year be your turn.

Learn more: www.StartupRedding.com/Games

Win-River Resort & Casino Event Center
$25-$75
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Startup Redding
530-377-3639
hello@startupredding.com
www.startupredding.com or www.shastaedc.org
Win-River Resort & Casino Event Center
2100 Redding Rancheria Rd
Redding, California 96001
http://winrivercasino.com