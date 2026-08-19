10th Annual Startup Games
10th Annual Startup Games
Have you ever had an idea for a business and wondered what to do with it?
Startup Games is three fun days of clarity & confidence teaching you to turn those ideas into profitable business.
Participants learn the exact steps to go from big idea to profitable business. Over the last 10 years hundreds of people have gone through this experiential event and raved about it! Let this year be your turn.
Learn more: www.StartupRedding.com/Games
Win-River Resort & Casino Event Center
$25-$75
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Startup Redding
530-377-3639
hello@startupredding.com
Win-River Resort & Casino Event Center
2100 Redding Rancheria RdRedding, California 96001