Northern California Safeway workers avoid strike

Jefferson Public Radio | By Emma J Nelson
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:51 PM PDT
The Safeway on 585 Siskiyou Boulevard in Ashland, Oregon.
Emma J Nelson
/
Jefferson Public Radio
The Safeway in Ashland, Oregon, would not have been affected by a UFCW Local 5strike.

A union representing workers along the Northern California coast and the Bay Area secured a last minute deal with the supermarket chain.

Negotiators for United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 5, alongside UFCW Local 648, reached a tentative agreement with Safeway representatives Friday. The agreement was made just hours before the union's authorized strike would have begun.

Bargaining began in February, and the union voted to strike if a deal wasn’t reached by midnight July 25.

The union’s director of strategic campaigns, Jim Araby, said the union was proud of the tentative agreement.

“We’ve avoided a strike and reached a strong tentative agreement,” he said. “Now we look forward to presenting it to our members for ratification and setting a new standard for grocery worker wages and benefits in Northern California.”

Safeway spokesperson Justin Hendrickson said the company is also happy with the agreement.

Details of the contract will be made public after union members vote to ratify it in the coming days, but the union says it included wage increases, stronger pensions and more health care contributions.
Emma J Nelson
Emma J is JPR’s 2025 Charles Snowden Intern and a recent graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications. She previously worked as the calendar editor and reporter for Eugene Weekly.
