Northern California Safeway workers avoid strike

Negotiators for United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 5, alongside UFCW Local 648, reached a tentative agreement with Safeway representatives Friday. The agreement was made just hours before the union's authorized strike would have begun .

Bargaining began in February, and the union voted to strike if a deal wasn’t reached by midnight July 25.

The union’s director of strategic campaigns, Jim Araby, said the union was proud of the tentative agreement.

“We’ve avoided a strike and reached a strong tentative agreement,” he said. “Now we look forward to presenting it to our members for ratification and setting a new standard for grocery worker wages and benefits in Northern California.”

Safeway spokesperson Justin Hendrickson said the company is also happy with the agreement.