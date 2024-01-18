Dutch Bros announces moving staff to Arizona amid expansion plans

The company said 40% of its total support staff positions will be moved to Phoenix over the next year. The company hasn’t confirmed how many positions that would entail.

It says the need comes as Dutch Bros continues to expand nationwide. There are just over 800 stores across 16 states. The company says Arizona is now more central to its operations and transportation out of Phoenix will be easier than Southern Oregon. It's also building a second roasting facility in Texas, which is expected to open this year.

A representative from Dutch Bros was not available to comment on the decision.

Christine Barone started as the company’s new CEO this year. She’s based in Arizona and served as the company's president for the past year. Barone brings experience from her time as an executive at Starbucks, and has a long-term goal of operating 4,000 total Dutch Bros locations in the next 15 years.

Dutch Bros said it still plans to maintain a significant presence in Grants Pass, including its main roasting facility.

The company’s co-founder and chairman, Travis Boersma, recently ended a years-long effort to open a proposed gambling and entertainment venue in Grants Pass.

The state denied Boersma’s plan to operate a gambling hall, because of pressure from Native American Tribes and Governor Tina Kotek. Boersma then gave the vacant venue back to Josephine County early last year.