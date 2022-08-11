California fast food workers could get collective bargaining, better workplace standards under new legislation

AB257 would create a Fast Food Sector Council to set minimum workplace wages, hours and standards. The 11-member council would be made up of state, business and labor representatives and housed in the Department of Industrial Relations.

The bill is backed by labor groups and opposed by restaurant and business interests.

For the more than half-million fast food workers in California like Crystal Orozco, the bill would bring peace of mind that someone is fighting for their interests.

At her last job at a Jack in the Box in Folsom, Orozco said she was never afforded breaks during her graveyard shifts, since she was one of only two employees staffing the store overnight.

“Not once did I get a 30-minute or ten-minute break,” she said in an interview. “I’ve seen them straight up not pay people for hours they’d worked.”

The Carmichael resident led two strikes at the restaurant over its COVID-19 safety protocols and a broken air conditioner. She said managers threatened to call immigration authorities on a coworker who was also pushing for better working conditions.

“They want people to be blind to these laws just to make that quick buck,” Orozco said. “They can get their bonuses and we’re the ones breaking our backs for them.”

Most fast food restaurants are franchised, meaning locations are owned and operated by independent business owners, not the actual corporations whose names they carry.

Business owners sign a contract and pay certain fees to the national brand. In exchange, they get the benefit of selling well-known products – like Big Macs – and national marketing from their franchisor.

But in the debate over AB257, many franchise owners bristle at being lumped in with giant corporations and the perception that they are the ones squeezing workers while pocketing billions in revenue.

Restaurant and business groups oppose the bill, arguing it would add another layer of costs and regulation to an industry where profit margins are often razor-thin.

Leena Mann owns and operates two Sacramento-area Subways and a Del Taco with her husband and brother-in-law.

“We’re not Del Taco,” she said. “We own that flag to operate that business, but it is us behind it as small business owners that operate these businesses.”

Mann said hourly wages have increased significantly since they opened their first restaurant in 2016, when the minimum wage was $10 per hour. The family worries AB257 would add another layer of bureaucracy and make doing business even more difficult.

“If employees have any issues, they have current resources like Cal-OSHA, the Department of Industrial Relations, they also have a Labor Task Force for any issues. We are already in compliance with these agencies,” she said.

AB257 includes language that would make franchise owners and the companies they franchise from jointly liable for labor violations.

The bill’s author, Democratic Assembly Member Chris Holden, acknowledged during a committee hearing earlier this summer that many franchise owners treat their workers well.

“Those who aren’t doing the right thing aren’t going to tell their employees how to hold them accountable,” he said. “That’s why this bill is here.”

Another responsibility of the council would be to promote industry standards – or do more to make workers aware of their rights.

Holden, himself a former franchisee, says the bill would also allow business owners to file actions against agreements with companies that prevent them from meeting minimum standards for their employees.

The measure faces a key vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

