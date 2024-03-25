Andrew Theen

Andrew TheenOregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Department of Administrative Services staffer Meliah Masiba has been appointed adviser for the “Office of the First Spouse” starting March 25.
The owners of two psilocybin service centers in Eugene and Ashland have begun providing psychedelic mushrooms in supervised settings regulated by the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan cancels lucrative consulting contract, apologizes for harming public trustIn a meeting with reporters, Fagan struck a far more contrite tone than she had when news of the contract broke last week.