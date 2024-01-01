Alex ZielinskiOregon Public Broadcasting
Alex Zielinski is a JPR content partner from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Alex grew up among the California redwoods and graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication.
-
Solutions to the state’s homelessness crisis aren’t uniform, as they need to be tailored to each person’s specific needs. And any fixes will take collective action, public investment and considerable time to achieve, making the work anything by simple.
-
The path out of Oregon's homelessness crisis isn’t simple, nor is it direct. But solutions do exist. To uncover them, it’s important to first understand the origins of this crisis.
-
Portland crafted a building code aimed at walkable, green neighborhoods. Developers say it’s part of the housing crisisA recent city poll of local housing developers identified some new building requirements — ranging from mandatory bicycle parking spaces to bird-safe windows — as policies the city should suspend to accelerate housing development in Portland.