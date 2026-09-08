Angus & Julia Stone explore new ground on "Karaoke Bar"

When siblings Angus and Julia Stone began making music together in 2005, their sound was rooted in folk and acoustic music, distinguished by their rich harmonies. By the time they released their first full-length albums a few years later, they had developed a distinctive folk-rock sound that quickly found an audience. Their first two records were successful in Australia, earning multiple ARIA Award nominations and wins—the Australian equivalent of the Grammys—and establishing the duo as an international touring act.

A live version of their groundbreaking hit Big Jet Plane.

In spite of—or perhaps because of—their success, Angus and Julia struggled to find a creative middle ground. They decided to part ways, until producer Rick Rubin encouraged them to reunite and record their 2014 self-titled album. By then, both had grown considerably as musicians, and they've continued to pursue solo projects alongside their work as a duo.

During down time on tour supporting their 2024 album, Cape Forestier, the Stones began writing and recording their new release Karaoke Bar, working in studios around the world. They began with its title track, written and recorded on the Greek island of Hydra. The song celebrates the way a night of karaoke can bring friends and strangers together, creating a sense of community. For good measure, they even weave in a nod to the Neil Diamond karaoke favorite Sweet Caroline to help set the scene. Other songs were recorded at home in Australia and at the legendary Miraval Studios in France — the recently renovated space reopened by Brad Pitt, where Pink Floyd's The Wall, as well as other landmark albums were produced in the latter part of the 20th century.

A live semi-acoustic version of Karaoke Bar:

In recent years, Angus Stone has also explored a very different musical identity under his alter ego, Dope Lemon. Across two albums, he's moved beyond the traditional folk sound of his earlier work, incorporating synthesizers and modulated vocals, funky beats and dreamy guitar riffs to create a hazy, coastal psychedelic sound.

Dope Lemon - Rose Pink Cadillac

Some of that psychedelic vibe finds its way onto Karaoke Bar, without sacrificing the signature harmonies that fans have come to expect from Angus and Julia Stone. There's enough of their vintage sound to satisfy longtime listeners, balanced by contemporary production that opens the door to a new audience.

Layered vocals, atmospheric textures and a willingness to explore new sonic territory make Karaoke Bar an intriguing new chapter for the Stones—one that retains the intimacy of their earlier work while bringing a fresh sense of energy to their music.

The studio version of Monroe from Karaoke Bar:

Hear tracks from Karaoke Bar on Open Air, weekdays 9am - 3pm, on JPR's Rhythm and News Service.