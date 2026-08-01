A new fire prompts evacuations in Grants Pass

Update, 5:30 p.m., Saturday:

Firefighters are making good progress on the I-5 MM 57 NB Fire through an aggressive initial attack.

The fire remains estimated at 60 acres. ODF is ordering both night resources for tonight and additional day shift resources for tomorrow to support continued suppression efforts. Five air tankers have also been ordered to assist firefighters on the fireline. Initial reports indicate one residence has been lost.

Evacuations are in place. For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Genasys website.

Please continue to avoid the area and give firefighters plenty of room to work.

The official cause is under investigation.

More updates will be provided as they become available.