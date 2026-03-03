Sammy Brue channels his mentor, Justin Townes Earle, on the new album, "The Journals"

When we first got to know Sammy Brue in 2017, he was 16 and had just released his debut, I Am Nice. The Ogden, Utah based singer/songwriter began writing his own songs when he was 11. He grew up listening to roots music, inspired by Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie, as well as the Avett Brothers and the late Justin Townes Earle.

While busking in front of a Justin Townes Earle show he was too young to attend, he caught the attention of Earle who later invited Brue to open for him on tour and helped guide his early career. He went on to open for a variety of Americana heavyweights like Lucinda Williams, Hayes Carll, and Lukas Nelson. On tour, he gained a reputation as an old soul. Earle told him at a young age “you’re one of us now,” cementing his place in the foundation of roots music.

His early success resulted in interest from veteran industry professionals. I Am Nice was produced by John Paul White of The Civil Wars and Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes. Since then, Sammy has gone on to release four full-length albums, including his new release The Journals, which is based on notes and journals given to him by Justin Townes Earle’s wife Jenn Marie Earle. The idea for the album began when Brue sent Jenn Marie a new song titled For Justin. It showcases his gift for storytelling and his ability to draw in his audience.

For this album, producer Ben Tanner was joined in the studio by Kimberly Rosen. The result is a stripped-down collection that focuses its lyrics on the life of a troubadour. Songs like You Tell Me, and Love at a Glance are based directly on JTE lyrics. Others, like the lead track, Lonely Mornings, are based on Earle’s notes and lyrics, finished by Brue. Proceeds from the crowdfunded album will benefit Earle's family.

The Journals is a touching tribute to Brue’s personal hero that also reveals a maturing singer/songwriter who has become even more comfortable with his craft, and has honed his gift for words.

Hear Sammy Brue's 2017 JPR Live Session here

We’ll be playing tracks from The Journals beginning next week on Open Air.