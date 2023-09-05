JPR Seeks Regional Reporter

JPR is expanding its award-winning news department and is seeking an additional Regional Reporter. Regional Reporters work from JPR’s newsroom in Ashland, OR. Reporters produce high-quality in-depth features, newscast spots, interviews, photos, videos and other news content for JPR’s air and digital platforms, including social media.

For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) is a network of 23 public radio stations and 36 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU), whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a state-of-the-art broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus and also operates a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is an NPR member station.

