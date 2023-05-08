© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society

JPR wins four 2023 Regional Murrow Awards for journalism excellence

Jefferson Public Radio | By Paul Westhelle
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT
Murrow-2023_Full-Clr_RGB.png

The JPR newsroom is the winner of four 2023 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize outstanding broadcast and digital journalism.

Each year the RTDNA presents awards to news organizations across the country whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession.

This year, JPR won awards in four separate categories in RTDNA's small market division among public and commercial radio stations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. This is the sixth consecutive year JPR has won in the Hard News category.

JPR was recognized for work in the following categories:

Hard News

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Excellence in Sound

Digital

Digital Coverage of Life in Southern Oregon:

2023 Murrow Awards recognize work completed in 2022. Regional Murrow winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow competition. National winners will be announced in June.

Paul Westhelle
Paul Westhelle oversees management of JPR's service to the community.  He came to JPR in 1990 as Associate Director of Broadcasting for Marketing and Development after holding jobs in non-profit management and fundraising for a national health agency. He's a graduate of San Jose State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
