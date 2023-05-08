JPR wins four 2023 Regional Murrow Awards for journalism excellence

Each year the RTDNA presents awards to news organizations across the country whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession.

This year, JPR won awards in four separate categories in RTDNA's small market division among public and commercial radio stations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. This is the sixth consecutive year JPR has won in the Hard News category.

JPR was recognized for work in the following categories:

Hard News

Elections Officials Describe Intimidation and Misinformation from Local 'Voter Integrity' Groups by Erik Neumann

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Survivors of the Mill Fire Want to Rebuild, but Insurance Access Will Determine What's Possible by Erik Neumann

Excellence in Sound

Thru-hikers Find 'Magic' on the Pacific Crest Trail by Roman Battaglia

Digital

Digital Coverage of Life in Southern Oregon:



Proposed modular home project could address multiple housing woes in Southern Oregon by Juliet Grable

2023 Murrow Awards recognize work completed in 2022. Regional Murrow winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow competition. National winners will be announced in June.

