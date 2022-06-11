© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:05 AM PDT
download (16).jpeg
Marine Mammal Institute
/
Oregon State University
3 members of the T049A matrilineal group -- T049A (front whale), the whale is her newest calf T049A6 (born 2022), and her fourth calf T049A4 (born 2014) is behind her in Yaquina Bay, Newport.

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot.

Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. He says the Orcas feed on seals and sea lions in Yaquina Bay and other bays up and down the coast. He says Orcas are highly social animals that travel in matri-lines—the oldest female leads the way.

T049A's adult male son T049A1 (born 2001)
Marine Mammal Institute / Oregon State University
/
Oregon State University
T049A's adult male son T049A1 (born 2001)


“These are family groups,” he said. “They live together for decades. They hunt together for 30, 40, 50 years. So they learn how to tackle pretty much any kind of prey that they come across. And they share everything that they catch.”

Pitman says Orcas tend to be sly so they aren’t always easy to spot. The mammal-eating killer whales are a healthier population than their fish-eating cousins, who compete for the same food humans do and spend more of their time in the inland waters of Washington State and British Columbia, Canada..

T049A (born 1986) the matriarch of the T049A matrilineal group
Marine Mammal Institute / Oregon State University
/
Oregon State University
T049A (born 1986) the matriarch of the T049A matrilineal group


Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald