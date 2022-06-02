California may give fast food workers power to bargain with their industry Jefferson Public Radio | By Alejandro Lazo/CalMatters, Jeanne Kuang/CalMatters Published June 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM PDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Fred Greaves / CalMatters Fast-food workers and other SEIU members marched to the Capitol to deliver postcards and petitions in support of Assembly Bill 257 to the governor's office on May 31, 2022. Push to pass a labor-sponsored bill is a key ‘Fight for $15’ priority and a potential organizing foothold in an industry where unionization has long been elusive.