© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law and Justice

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

By NPR Washington Desk
Published March 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM PDT
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding the third of four days of hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. Lawmakers will spend Wednesday questioning her.

Updated March 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM ET

Confirmation hearings have kicked off for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge whom President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer.

Four days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled this week, and Democrats are hoping to finish the confirmation process before Congress recesses on April 8. Jackson will appear before lawmakers during the first three days. Tuesday's session begins at 9 a.m. EDT and could last until 9 p.m. EDT.

She will take questions from panel members on Tuesday and Wednesday. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Law and Justice Top StoriesCongressSupreme CourtAppfeed
NPR Washington Desk