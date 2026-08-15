Fielder Mountain Fire reaches 548 acres west of Rogue River

Overnight, firefighters on the Fielder Mountain Fire, located just west of Rogue River, continued to make steady progress across the incident. Resources held all established control lines and added new ones in some areas; with this progress, the fire is now 90% lined. An infrared flight overnight mapped the fire at 548 acres. This morning, the fire remains 7% contained.

A top priority on this incident, aside from public and firefighter safety, is keeping the fire as small as possible. With these lines in place, firefighters are creating a hard stop to where vegetation can continue to burn. As this work continues and lines are strengthened, containment across the incident will naturally increase.

Overnight, resources focused their attention in numerous key areas; portions of line were completed along the southwestern border, creating a completed handline along the entire western edge of the fire. On the north end, bulldozers reinforced existing handline, strengthening those control features. To the east, firefighters reinforced the line in four areas where the fire attempted to cross it. To the south, firefighters mopped up around homes, reaching 50-100 feet around structures. This work is meticulous and ensures remaining heat in this area won’t flare up again in hot, windy conditions.

Today, firefighters will continue to bolster established control lines, built to keep the fire from spreading further. To the north, a contingency group will be working to locate areas for an alternate line between the fire and houses to the north. These lines will be established as a precaution should the fire begin to flare in warmer temperatures.

A chance of thunderstorms is once again in the forecast today, with light wind and temperatures expected to reach the low 90s. These conditions may test current fire lines, and resources will be ready to respond to any spot fires in the area. Lightning strikes can naturally start new fires on dry vegetation, and firefighters from the Fielder Mountain Fire are prepared to help the local district with the initial attack of new starts should the need arise.

Help prevent new fires from starting by following all current regulations in place. While lightning-caused fires can’t be prevented, human starts can; these listed regulations are known to be common, accidental fire causes.

Firefighters and aircraft will continue to work near Interstate 5. Please be aware of fire personnel when driving through the area and slow down when necessary.

Evacuations: There are evacuations in place in Jackson and Josephine Counties, issued by the County Sheriff’s Offices and Emergency Management. Up-to-date evacuations are available here.

Find your evacuation zone here.

Shelter: A shelter for people and pets evacuated from the fire is open at North Middle School in Grants Pass at 1725 NW Highland Avenue. Individuals looking to shelter who need extra medical care and/or assistance can call (541) 776-7206.

A small domestic pet shelter is also open at North Middle School. Livestock can be taken to the Jackson County Expo at 21 Peninger Road in Central Point. Call (541) 864-0546 for livestock assistance.

Road/Land Closures: Foothill Boulevard is closed from Rogue River city limits to the Josephine County line, please use an alternate route. Road closure information is available on Trip Check.

Smoke Impacts: Smoke from the Fielder Mountain Fire may settle into valleys and other low-lying areas, reducing visibility and impacting air quality in nearby communities. Individuals sensitive to smoke should take appropriate precautions. For current air quality information and smoke forecasts, visit AirNow.

Temporary Flight Restriction: A TFR is in place for the fire area daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available here. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire is illegal, compromises the safety of both pilots and firefighters and interferes with firefighting efforts.

Cause: The fire started on Thursday, August 13 shortly after 3 p.m. Initial reports indicated tires on a semi-truck were on fire, and flames had spread to nearby vegetation. The official cause remains under investigation.