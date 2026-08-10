Wrights Spring Fire nears 47,000 acres in Klamath County

Size: 46,769 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 2 miles west of Sprague River

Personnel: 555

Started: Aug. 5

Cause: Unknown

The Wrights Spring Fire has burned nearly 47,000 acres as firefighters work to slow its spread and keep the blaze from moving toward several Klamath County communities.

The fire remained active Sunday and overnight, spreading southeast along Bliss Road near Round Mountain. Crews built fire lines overnight to slow its movement toward the Bly Mountain area.

On Monday, firefighters are focusing on strengthening lines along Bliss and Skeen Ranch roads to slow the fire’s southeastward spread. Crews to the north and east are working to keep the fire from moving toward Chiloquin and Sprague River.

Firefighters are positioning structure protection resources in areas most likely to be affected by the fire. Those efforts are focused around Saddle Mountain and Elde Street to the north and Skeen Mountain Road to the south and east.

Crews are assessing properties in the Bly Mountain area on both sides of Highway 140 and looking for additional places where they could slow the fire if it continues to spread.

A fire line has been built east and west from Bliss Road, north of Peter Steiner Road, with the eastern section connecting to Horton Reservoir. Fire officials said the line gives crews another opportunity to slow the fire before it reaches the Bly Mountain area.

Weather

Warm, very dry and breezy conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 90s in valleys and humidity falling as low as 11%.

Evacuations

Evacuation levels have changed for Sprague River and other areas surrounding the fire. Residents can check current evacuation zones and levels on the Klamath County evacuation map.

Shelters

Two Red Cross shelters are open for people and small animals:



Chiloquin Elementary School: 548 S. Second Ave., Chiloquin

Living Springs Fellowship: 31897 Mission St., Bonanza

The Klamath County Fairgrounds is available for large livestock. People who need shelter for cattle can contact Southern Oregon Emergency Aid at 831-235-3031.

Road and forest closures

Sprague River Road is closed from milepost 9 to Sprague River Drive.

Bliss Road is closed from Peter Steiner Road to Sprague River.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel around the fire because of heavy firefighting traffic.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued an emergency closure for areas affected by the fire.