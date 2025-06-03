© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Burn bans begin as Oregon forecast turns warmer and drier

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:21 AM PDT
In this photo provided by Wheeler County Fire & Rescue, a firefighter looks on as the May 2025 Butte Creek Fire burns near Clarno, Ore.
Wheeler County Fire & Rescue
In this photo provided by Wheeler County Fire & Rescue, a firefighter looks on as the May 2025 Butte Creek Fire burns near Clarno, Ore.

Many Central Oregon cities started fire restrictions this week as the forecast for much of the state predicts dry, warm weather and little precipitation ahead.

As the weather heats up, burn bans are in place around Oregon.

Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters, John Day and The Dalles all started fire restrictions this week to stop people from burning yard debris around their homes.

Ben Duda with the Oregon Department of Forestry says by this time of the year, people should have cleaned up their yards already and cleared brush away from their homes.

“As we get warmer and dryer, we start turning the fire restrictions on,” he said. “And that’s kind of the first step. All of the defensible space and yard clean up should have been done last month, really.”

Homeowners are urged to cut back brush in their yards and make sure no vegetation stands right up against the house.

“We’re hoping people got that cleaned up,” Duda said. “And if they haven’t, look at other options of getting rid of that debris through recycling programs at landfills. Or to even cover the pile and wait until fall.”

Meteorologist Anna Ruhl with the National Weather Service says it’s going to start feeling more like summer now.

“We are going to have highs within the low 80s and high 70s over the next week.”

Also, there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has tackled 16 fires in Central Oregon so far this year, half of which resulted from out-of-control yard debris burns.

Authorities also stress that it’s not just people living in rural areas who need to worry about wildfires. Duda recently fought fires in the Los Angeles area.

“It was a house-to-house type ignition through the city of Palisades,” Duda said. “So anything we can to look at, ember traps and home hardening around the home, is key for everyone. Not just folks that live out of town.”

Fire districts are asking people to brush up on their fire preparedness plans.

Evacuation Level 1 means “be ready,” so prepare to be able to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Level 2 means “Be set” — there’s a fire nearby and you may have to leave soon.

And Level 3 means “Go now.”

As the weather warms, additional widespread burn bans are expected soon that will include campfires and fireworks.

Wildfire preparedness steps in this image provided by NOAA, June 2, 2025.
NOAA
Wildfire preparedness steps in this image provided by NOAA, June 2, 2025.
Tags
Wildfire Top StoriesOregon NewsWildfireWildfire 2025Appfeed
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a reporter and producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. His reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington..
See stories by Kristian Foden-Vencil
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now