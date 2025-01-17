California Assembly lawmakers announce legislation for fire relief

Standing outside of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said he wants to work quickly to expand housing options for those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles.

“If we need to pass legislation quickly, we will do it,” Rivas said. “If existing laws are throwing up roadblocks to relief, then we will work to remove those roadblocks.”

Lawmakers announced they will soon introduce bills to fastrack development for accessory dwelling units so that those displaced can live on their property while they rebuild.

“This bill is more than about rebuilding structures, it’s about restoring a sense of stability, dignity and hope to those who have lost so much and it is about doing it expeditiously,” said Democratic Assembly member Rick Chavez Zbur of Santa Monica.

Other bills would extend stay times at hotels and motels for displaced families and allow changes to rental agreements so renters can allow family and friends to stay with them without violating their leases.

Democratic Assembly members Jacqui Irwin and John Harabedian introduced legislation that would allow those experiencing financial hardships due to wildfires to request forbearance on mortgage loans. Irwin represents the Pacific Palisades area and Harabedian represents Altadena, both of which were heavily affected by wildfires.

Democratic Assembly member and Assembly Budget Committee Chair Jesse Gabriel represents parts of the San Fernando Valley. He highlighted the need to move quickly on relief.

“We’re gonna cut through bureaucracy, we’re gonna cut through red tape. We don’t have time for that. This will not be business as usual,” Gabriel said.

Speaker Rivas also indicated he wants to see reforms for disaster prevention and said more details are soon to come.

“Let me be very clear, we absolutely have to reshape our state government so that we are better able to prevent a disaster like this from happening again. All options must be on the table,” Rivas said.

The Legislature is set to approve an initial $2.5 billion relief deal in the coming weeks.

