Wildfires causing smoky, unhealthy conditions in much of Oregon

In response, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert Monday for Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Malheur counties. Agency officials also expect intermittent smoke in Crook, eastern Douglas, eastern Lane, Jackson and Wallowa counties.

The agency said the alert will stay in effect until conditions change, possibly on Wednesday. A similar warning by the National Weather Service will stay in effect until noon Wednesday. The service warned that the pollution could affect residents of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, John Day, Monument, Dayville, Long Creek, Seneca, Madras, Warm Springs and Culver.

The warnings mean that the air might be unhealthy, potentially causing burning eyes and runny noses and aggravating heart, lung and other medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people, DEQ said in a release.

Dozens of wildfires continue to burn in Oregon, especially in the eastern part of the state. Oregon no longer has the biggest fire in the nation – an arson attack near Chico in northern California that’s spread to 368,000 acres by Monday is now the largest – but Oregon’s Durkee Fire in Baker and Malheur counties remains a threat. It has blackened nearly 289,000 acres and is nearly 50% contained, which means firefighters have stopped the growth on half of the perimeter.

Other big fires include the Battle Mountain complex, which has burned more than 172,000 acres west of Ukiah in Umatilla Country and is 8% contained; the Falls Fire northwest of Burns, which has scorched more than 142,000 acres and is nearly 70% contained; and the Lone Rock Fire southeast of Condon, which has spread over 137,000 acres and is nearly 80% contained.

Firefighters have been helped by cooler temperatures and higher humidity in recent days. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which coordinates fire resources, said a cold front was crossing the region on Monday with rain primarily in northwest Oregon and western Washington and breezy winds and spotty rain east of the Cascades. Temperatures are expected to warm up later this week and last through the weekend, bringing a renewed fire threat.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality advised residents in areas affected by wildfire smoke to stay inside, if possible, keep windows closed and use air purifiers, if available. People with health conditions should be especially vigilant.

Smoke levels can change throughout the day – and night. To check current conditions, go to the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index or download the OregonAIR app, which is free for Android and Apple smartphones.

Cloth, dust and regular surgical masks don’t filter out harmful particulates in the air. N95 masks or other masks and respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, can help, but they have to fit and be worn properly. Check Oregon Occupational Safety and Health’s YouTube guide on putting on a mask properly.

