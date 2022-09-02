Mandatory evacuations issued in Weed, Edgewood, Lake Shastina and Grenada for Mill Fire

The Mill Fire has spread to over 900 acres, according to CalFire .

Hundreds of homes are currently threatened, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation information can be found on the Zonehaven website .

Accounts on social media show buildings on fire but official sources have not yet listed buildings having been damaged or destroyed.

Any students that remained at Weed High School were bussed to Mt. Shasta High School for pickup, according to multiple agencies.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Karuk Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, California 96097.

Highway 97 is closed from the junction of Route 265 to south of Macdoel, according to the California Department of Transportation. Interstate 5 was not closed as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Power outages are also reported by Pacific Power in the region. The company is reporting over 5,000 residents in Mt. Shasta and over 2,500 residents in Weed are without power. Crews expect to restore power Saturday afternoon.

The area around Weed is under a red flag weather warning through Friday night, according to the Medford National Weather Service.

The Mill Fire is already reminiscent of another devastating fire in Weed. On September 15, 2014 the Boles Fire destroyed 165 structures in the town of around 2,800 residents.

Additional information is available by calling 2 1 1 or visiting the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Facebook page.

This story will be updated.