More snow, slick roads, but fewer closures today

Schools are closed again today in Ashland, Phoenix-Talent, Medford, Central Point and several other districts in the Rogue Valley. But others – including Grants Pass and Eagle Point, are on a two-hour delayed start, as is Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls is closed.

The Rogue Valley Transportation District shut down completely on Wednesday, but plans to re-open with regular service this morning except on Route 17, the Ashland circulator route.

On I-5, the periodic delays of the past few days have largely disappeared going over Siskiyou Summit, but there’s still a weather warning for travel over the summit and motorists are required to carry chains. Highway 66 remains closed six miles east of Ashland. Officials still urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and to carry safety equipment and supplies if they must drive.

Pacific Power says its repair crews continue to respond to storm-related outages. As of 9:00 last night, the utility reported 97 percent of the storm-related outages had been repaired. About 16-hundred customers remained without power in the Medford-Grants Pass area, with another 900-plus in Klamath Falls. The utility expects to restore service in those areas by Thursday evening …

The National Weather Service in Medford forecasts continued snowfall and at or below-freezing temperatures throughout much of the region on Thursday.

