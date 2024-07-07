Oregon’s historic heat wave expected to continue into next week, shattering records

Much of Oregon is continuing to see record-breaking temperatures, a trend that meteorologists expect to last into next week.

The National Weather Service in Portland is reporting that each day of the forecasted heat wave has the potential to break a single-day temperature record. Friday was the hottest July 5 ever recorded in Portland, Hillsboro, Salem and Eugene.

The National Weather Service in Medford reported temperature records shattered in Medford, Klamath Falls, Roseburg and other locations around the region on Saturday. Medford hit a new record of 112 F, breaking the old July 6 record by five degrees.

It was record city in our neck of the woods today! 5 out of the 6 locations hit the previous records out of the park by warming 5+ degrees more. pic.twitter.com/O4EG4p2B5Y — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) July 7, 2024

And conditions are only expected to get hotter. Monday and Tuesday could see temperatures in Portland as high as 103 F and 104 F, respectively. Medford is expected to reach daytime temperatures as high as 108 F through Tuesday.

Cooler conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday.

NWS Meteorologist Noah Alviz said the last time Portland Airport saw five consecutive days of 100 F or greater was way back in July 1941.

“It’s pretty unusual for this area to get these kinds of temperatures for this kind of duration,” Alviz said.

Amid the historic heat is the ongoing concern for its potentially deadly impact on local residents.

Six people were hospitalized Friday for heat-related illnesses, according to a Multnomah County spokesperson. No fatalities have been reported, as local governments and service organizations continue to provide aid to at-risk populations, particularly the elderly and those living outside.

Officials continue to recommend that people stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities outside, and to check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Additional reporting contributed by Liam Moriarty, JPR News

