Another winter storm will bring heavy mountain snow this week

Another winter storm will hit Southwestern Oregon and Far Northern California this week, bringing heavy mountain snow and strong winds with near zero visibility in the Cascades and other high elevations, according to the National Weather Service Medford office. Forecasters warn that travel could be difficult or impossible in hard-hit areas.

The storm will start early Tuesday and continue until Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the winter storm could have moderate to extreme impacts throughout the region. Lower elevations could see heavy rain, wind, ice and snow.

The main concern continues to be the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe, when the winter we have missed out on so far this season finally shows up all at once.



If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. pic.twitter.com/rcUmIihuZI — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) January 8, 2024

Heavy snow and strong wind is expected in Jackson County.

"Our crews are ready, our equipment is ready, and we will do our best to keep roads passable, but regardless, travelers on Jackson County’s rural roads should be prepared for difficult driving conditions over the next few days,” Jackson County Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert said in a press release on Monday. "Wind, in combination with heavy snow, frequently causes downed trees, which can block roadways, take down power lines and make snow removal much more challenging. It also has the potential to create deep snow drifts which even large vehicles can get stuck in."

The Oregon Department of Transportation encourages extra caution while driving.

Winds are expected to peak early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday night, with gusts between 45 and 60 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday for Coos, Curry and Douglas county coasts due to large breaking waves that could be between 22 and 28 feet.

Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers said residents should be prepared for this storm with an emergency plan, since it could last for a few days and cause power outages.

Residents are advised to check the forecast and road conditions before traveling and to have chains ready in their cars.

Information about specific road conditions in Oregon can be found on the Tripcheck website and on the Caltrans website in California.