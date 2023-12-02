Oregon governor asks Legislature for more ODOT funding as winter weather arrives

Gov. Tina Kotek told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday that her office is seeking $19 million in one-time funding to help the Oregon Department of Transportation meet winter maintenance needs this winter. The money would fund additional overtime and new equipment, she said.

The agency announced earlier this year it would reduce some winter road maintenance, such as plowing or deicing roads, in the face of massive budget deficits.

The agency has said it’s seeing decreased revenue from the state gas tax, and also is grappling with the increased price of deicing products.

ODOT has said that increased purchases of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles are partially behind the revenue decrease.

Officials from ODOT have also said they will work on “focusing (their) efforts on work with the biggest outcomes for the most people.”

The governor said a larger conversation around transportation funding will come in 2025, and that this funding will meet the need for this winter only.

“We have to make sure that we can do what we can to make sure our roads are safe,” Kotek said. “I want to be clear, there are dollars now to do most of the highway maintenance during the winter, but we do have some gaps.”

ODOT has created winter service maps for different regions of Oregon, showing how the agency is prioritizing certain roadways as snow conditions begin.

