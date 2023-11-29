Winter weather advisories in effect along Cascade Range starting Thursday

The National Weather Service says rain and mountain snow are returning to the Pacific Northwest after a stretch of dry, sunny days.

Winter weather advisories are in effect starting Thursday morning along the Cascade Range, from Southwest Washington to Southern Oregon.

Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate above 3,500 feet of elevation by Friday morning. The snow, along with gusty winds, will likely create difficult travel conditions in the mountain passes.

Another 20 inches of snow could fall along the Cascades by the time a winter storm watch expires on Saturday afternoon.

Lower elevations will likely see several inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.