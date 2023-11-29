© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Winter weather advisories in effect along Cascade Range starting Thursday

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM PST
A blue highlighted area along the Cascade Range marks the location of the winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in this screenshot taken on Nov 28, 2023.
Screenshot/National Weather Service
A blue highlighted area along the Cascade Range marks the location of the winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in this screenshot taken on Nov 28, 2023.

The National Weather Service says rain and mountain snow are returning to the Pacific Northwest after a stretch of dry, sunny days.

Winter weather advisories are in effect starting Thursday morning along the Cascade Range, from Southwest Washington to Southern Oregon.

Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate above 3,500 feet of elevation by Friday morning. The snow, along with gusty winds, will likely create difficult travel conditions in the mountain passes.

Another 20 inches of snow could fall along the Cascades by the time a winter storm watch expires on Saturday afternoon.

Lower elevations will likely see several inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday.

