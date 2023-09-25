Northern California could get help with wildfires, smoke from early atmospheric river

It’s a little unusual; California typically starts to see atmospheric rivers later in the year, in November. Jonathan Garnder, the lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Eureka, said the early-in-the-season storm could help fight fires burning along the California-Oregon border.

“Potentially, it’ll put them out, but if it doesn't put them out, then it will cause them to burn less intense and allow the firefighters to get a good handle on containing them,” Garner said.

☔ Rain is in the forecast for portions of interior #NorCal through early Tuesday. It is expected to begin this afternoon over Shasta County with some sprinkles possibly making it down to Sacramento and the Interstate 80 corridor tonight. 🌧️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sqcdxH5d0h — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 25, 2023

Garner added that Del Norte County, which is located along California’s northern border, was approaching drought status prior to this storm. He said the storm could help alleviate drought conditions there.

In a virtual briefing, UCLA meteorologist Daniel Swain said early season predictions that last winter’s heavy precipitation would mean a lighter fire season have been accurate.

“Really, the only part of California where fire season has gotten going at this point is northwestern California,” he said. “These fires have been burning for a long time, they’re pretty big … although not extreme.”

Rain could help air quality

Over the weekend, the Sacramento area and other northern parts of the state saw a decline in air quality due to smoke from fires burning along the California-Oregon border. Swain said the upcoming atmospheric river would be a primarily “beneficial storm” when it comes to alleviating those conditions.

“There are active fires burning, air quality has been really bad,” he said. “This is really going to help with those things.”

If this storm is followed by another heavy rain event, Swain said it might bring the “end of fire season.”

“I don’t think we can call it just with one rain event, but it definitely is going to help a lot and in particular, it’s going to dramatically improve air quality,” he said.

Current forecasts predict the storm will likely linger into Tuesday morning, bringing light showers with it. The National Weather Service in Sacramento says impacts from the storm likely won’t be felt south of the I-80 corridor. Garner says residents should be cautious of potentially slick roadways, but that the impacts in urban areas will likely be minor.

