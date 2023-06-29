© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Weather

Oregon heat wave looming for Fourth of July weekend

By Kristian Foden-Vencil / OPB
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM PDT
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB

Portland could see high temps in the 90s early next week, and Medford could reach 100 degrees.

Forecasters are expecting a potential heat wave to build across western Oregon in the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure has moved into the region and it’s expected to stick around through the Fourth of July.

Tim Daldrup with the National Weather Service says the high-pressure area means the air just remains in the same place, getting hotter every day.

“There’s just no mixing, no moisture comes in, so there’s no clouds to keep heat out,” he said. “So daytime temperatures, you’re getting the full force of the sun on the surface and the heat can build up to five to 10 degrees above seasonal normal.”

Daldrup is expecting high temperatures in the 90s in Portland and around 100 degrees in Medford. But those numbers should start to drop after Tuesday.

To beat the heat, Daldrup recommends getting out of the sun: “Stay inside as much as possible. Keep shaded while you are outside, using a hat or umbrella.”

“Carrying water with you is a good idea, taking care of pets and keeping thoughts for vulnerable people if they are in your life.”

Over the longer term, temperatures are expected to cool during the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Weather Top StoriesOregon Newsheat waveAppfeed
Kristian Foden-Vencil / OPB
Kristian Foden-Vencil / OPB
