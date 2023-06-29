Oregon heat wave looming for Fourth of July weekend

Forecasters are expecting a potential heat wave to build across western Oregon in the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure has moved into the region and it’s expected to stick around through the Fourth of July.

Tim Daldrup with the National Weather Service says the high-pressure area means the air just remains in the same place, getting hotter every day.

“There’s just no mixing, no moisture comes in, so there’s no clouds to keep heat out,” he said. “So daytime temperatures, you’re getting the full force of the sun on the surface and the heat can build up to five to 10 degrees above seasonal normal.”

Daldrup is expecting high temperatures in the 90s in Portland and around 100 degrees in Medford. But those numbers should start to drop after Tuesday.

The forecast is heating up next week so be sure to protect you, your loved ones, & your pets from heat. Remember to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity & check on your loved ones. Even just a few hours in air-conditioning will help your body recover.

To beat the heat, Daldrup recommends getting out of the sun: “Stay inside as much as possible. Keep shaded while you are outside, using a hat or umbrella.”

“Carrying water with you is a good idea, taking care of pets and keeping thoughts for vulnerable people if they are in your life.”

Over the longer term, temperatures are expected to cool during the middle of next week.

