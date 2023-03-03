Winter storm heading for Southern Oregon and Northern California this weekend

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be difficult on Saturday and Sunday. There is a winter weather advisory in place across Jackson, Klamath, Douglas, Lake, Modoc and Coos counties and a winter storm warning in place across much of Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Del Norte, Lassen and Shasta counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow will fall in the Coastal Mountains, western Siskiyou County, the Mount Shasta region and the Cascades and Siskiyou mountains.

The Oregon Department of Transportation warns of heavy snow while driving over mountain passes and reports that visibility could be reduced.

Temperatures could fall into the teens east of the Cascades, so many towns have extended the availability of their emergency shelters.

Ashland’s emergency weather shelter will be open until Thursday morning, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The warming shelter in Grants Pass will also be open until Thursday morning, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Medford will open its severe event shelter on Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Siskiyou County operates warming centers in Yreka, Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta and Montague. More information can be found on the county’s website.

The region was already hit by a significant storm earlier in the week.

For more information on road closures, visit TripCheck for Oregon and CalTrans for California.