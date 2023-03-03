© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Weather

Winter storm heading for Southern Oregon and Northern California this weekend

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM PST
snowSOU.jpg
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Snow falls on Southern Oregon University on February 28, 2023.

Heavy snow is expected, from two to six inches in the Rogue Valley and up to three feet at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be difficult on Saturday and Sunday. There is a winter weather advisory in place across Jackson, Klamath, Douglas, Lake, Modoc and Coos counties and a winter storm warning in place across much of Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Del Norte, Lassen and Shasta counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow will fall in the Coastal Mountains, western Siskiyou County, the Mount Shasta region and the Cascades and Siskiyou mountains.

The Oregon Department of Transportation warns of heavy snow while driving over mountain passes and reports that visibility could be reduced.

Temperatures could fall into the teens east of the Cascades, so many towns have extended the availability of their emergency shelters.

Ashland’s emergency weather shelter will be open until Thursday morning, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The warming shelter in Grants Pass will also be open until Thursday morning, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Medford will open its severe event shelter on Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Siskiyou County operates warming centers in Yreka, Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta and Montague. More information can be found on the county’s website.

The region was already hit by a significant storm earlier in the week.

For more information on road closures, visit TripCheck for Oregon and CalTrans for California.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
