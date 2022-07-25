Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM PDT
According to the National Weather Service in Medford, Southwest Oregon will be pushing the 110’s in some of the west side valleys Tuesday and Wednesday. Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to be relatively cooler with 90’s and spots of 100’s east of the Cascades. The coast is the place to be to escape the heat with highs in the mid 60’s.

Southern Oregon is one of many regions in the United States experiencing a major heat wave this week. While daily high temperatures hover in the triple digits, cooling shelters will be open in Ashland and Medford.

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather Service.

“There may not be a lot of relief at night," Petrocelli said. "If you’re going to be venturing outside, probably the first thing in the morning is your best bet.” 

According to Petrucelli, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in Ashland Tuesday night, which could potentially cause fires.

Young children, people over the age of 65 and outdoor workers are at a high risk for heat-related illnesses.

High temperatures cause the most deaths out of all weather-related fatalities in the United States.

For information about when the library cooling center in Ashland will be open, go to: https://www.ashland.or.us/News.asp?NewsID=5333

For information about the location and times of the cooling centers in Medford, go to: https://www.medfordoregon.gov/News-Articles/Cooling-Shelter-July-25-29

