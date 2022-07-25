Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon
Southern Oregon is one of many regions in the United States experiencing a major heat wave this week. While daily high temperatures hover in the triple digits, cooling shelters will be open in Ashland and Medford.
A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday.
Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather Service.
“There may not be a lot of relief at night," Petrocelli said. "If you’re going to be venturing outside, probably the first thing in the morning is your best bet.”
According to Petrucelli, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in Ashland Tuesday night, which could potentially cause fires.
Young children, people over the age of 65 and outdoor workers are at a high risk for heat-related illnesses.
High temperatures cause the most deaths out of all weather-related fatalities in the United States.
For information about when the library cooling center in Ashland will be open, go to: https://www.ashland.or.us/News.asp?NewsID=5333
For information about the location and times of the cooling centers in Medford, go to: https://www.medfordoregon.gov/News-Articles/Cooling-Shelter-July-25-29