Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather Service.

“There may not be a lot of relief at night," Petrocelli said. "If you’re going to be venturing outside, probably the first thing in the morning is your best bet.”

According to Petrucelli, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in Ashland Tuesday night, which could potentially cause fires.

Young children, people over the age of 65 and outdoor workers are at a high risk for heat-related illnesses.

High temperatures cause the most deaths out of all weather-related fatalities in the United States.

For information about when the library cooling center in Ashland will be open, go to: https://www.ashland.or.us/News.asp?NewsID=5333

For information about the location and times of the cooling centers in Medford, go to: https://www.medfordoregon.gov/News-Articles/Cooling-Shelter-July-25-29

