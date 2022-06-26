Heat wave settling in across Northwest

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Northern California, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Screenshot / NWS Medford The National Weather Service map showing inland Southern Oregon and far-Northern California under a heat advisory until Monday night.



Off-shore flow (wind bringing heat from the interior to the coast) brought unusually high temperatures to the Oregon Coast on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service:

Highs in the Willamette Valley will drop to low to mid-90s on Monday, and then down to seasonal upper 70s by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Medford office of the National Weather Service forecasts daytime highs above 100 degrees for some west side valleys.

NWS



For those seeking relief in cool waters, the weather service urges extreme caution: While the air may be warm, water temperatures throughout Western Oregon and Washington may still be in the 40s and 50s, and that could cause shock.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.