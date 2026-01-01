Join JPR in Yreka for VotingMatters

Got questions about your California ballot? Join Jefferson Public Radio and CalMatters for a free community election conversation.

JPR reporter Roman Battaglia and CalMatters’ Dan Hu will explain what statewide ballot measures would change and discuss what’s at stake in the race for California’s 2nd Congressional District.

Bring your questions, enjoy some light refreshments and talk with our team and your neighbors. Whether you’ve been following every race or are just opening your voter guide, you’re welcome. No homework needed.

Bring your questions, enjoy some light refreshments and talk with our team and your neighbors. Whether you’ve been following every race or are just opening your voter guide, you’re welcome. No homework needed.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Where: Yreka Community Center, 810 N. Oregon St., Yreka, CA 96097

Yreka Community Center, 810 N. Oregon St., Yreka, CA 96097 Admission: Free. No registration required.

Questions about the event? Email carterma@sou.edu.

