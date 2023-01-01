Vanessa Rancaño
God brought Golibé Omenaka to Northern California. The journey started in Manchester, England, when he encountered the teachings of a Redding-based…
If police violence is considered a public health issue, then doctors and nurses might be able to compile basic information about shootings involving law enforcement that go unreported.
Using video to teach good parenting habits when children are babies leads to better behavior in kids later on, a study finds. The program is aimed at helping children in low-income families.
Cinderella pumpkins just don't cut it for fall decor anymore. Squash and gourds come in all sorts of colors and sizes — and as far as consumers are concerned, the stranger, the better.
Fashion models feel pressured to be dangerously thin, and France has passed a law to fine fashion houses for hiring underweight models. Researchers say it's a workplace health issue in the U.S., too.
The holidays can be difficult for families dealing with Alzheimer's, especially if the person with the disease is the one who used to be the heart and soul of Christmas.
If the holidays have you stressed out, an act of kindness could help. Researchers tracked people and found that stress levels dropped when they went out of their way to help others.
Despite administrative changes, the atmosphere on campus is still tense. Students and faculty say that won't change without some hard conversations. Hear their concerns.
The star of the Mexican rodeo may be the cowboy, but it's the cowgirls who put on the best show. Women of the El Dorado ranch are rediscovering this tradition in an unlikely place: rural Virginia.
Latino audiences can make or break horror films in the box office, but right now their presence behind the camera might be even more significant.