Record 1.17 million Oregonians expected to travel for Thanksgiving

Travel experts are predicting record levels of travel this Thanksgiving holiday in Oregon and nationwide.

AAA Oregon/Idaho estimates about 82 million Americans, or 24% of the population, will travel 50 miles or more over the long holiday stretch, mainly to visit family.

That’s a 2% increase over last year, and it’s a record, said spokesperson Marie Dodds.

“The busiest times are the Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and evenings before Thanksgiving," Dodds said, “and then again on Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings after travelers return home.”

The vast majority of people, 90%, will drive to their destinations. About 7.5% percent will fly, and that’s also expected to be a record, bucking worries that the aftereffects of the government shutdown would hinder air travel.

The remaining 2.5% of travelers will take a bus, a train or a cruise ship. Dodds said Thanksgiving cruises are more popular than ever.

“The numbers are pretty staggering,” Dodds said. “1.17 million Oregonians will go over the river and through the woods for turkey and trimmings this year.”

That’s about 27% of Oregon’s population.

Top destinations for Oregonians include Bend, Seattle and Portland. Top destinations for the U.S. as a whole are Las Vegas, Anaheim and Maui.

The nation has seen record Thanksgiving travel every year since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

If you’re planning to drive to your destination, AAA recommends making sure your vehicle is ready to travel long distances. Last year, the company rescued 600,000 Americans on the roadside, including 6,500 Oregonians.

Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires were the top issues.

Visit AAA.com/winterprep for tips and travel advice, including what to put in an emergency kit.

