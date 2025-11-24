© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Record 1.17 million Oregonians expected to travel for Thanksgiving

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:29 PM PST
Travelers check the departures board at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Twenty-seven PDX flights were canceled, one day after the longest government shutdown in United States History ended.
Saskia Hatvany
/
OPB
Travelers check the departures board at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Twenty-seven PDX flights were canceled, one day after the longest government shutdown in United States History ended.

About 27% of Oregonians are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Their top destinations include Bend, Seattle and Portland.

Travel experts are predicting record levels of travel this Thanksgiving holiday in Oregon and nationwide.

AAA Oregon/Idaho estimates about 82 million Americans, or 24% of the population, will travel 50 miles or more over the long holiday stretch, mainly to visit family.

That’s a 2% increase over last year, and it’s a record, said spokesperson Marie Dodds.

“The busiest times are the Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and evenings before Thanksgiving," Dodds said, “and then again on Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings after travelers return home.”

The vast majority of people, 90%, will drive to their destinations. About 7.5% percent will fly, and that’s also expected to be a record, bucking worries that the aftereffects of the government shutdown would hinder air travel.

The remaining 2.5% of travelers will take a bus, a train or a cruise ship. Dodds said Thanksgiving cruises are more popular than ever.

“The numbers are pretty staggering,” Dodds said. “1.17 million Oregonians will go over the river and through the woods for turkey and trimmings this year.”

That’s about 27% of Oregon’s population.

Top destinations for Oregonians include Bend, Seattle and Portland. Top destinations for the U.S. as a whole are Las Vegas, Anaheim and Maui.

The nation has seen record Thanksgiving travel every year since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

If you’re planning to drive to your destination, AAA recommends making sure your vehicle is ready to travel long distances. Last year, the company rescued 600,000 Americans on the roadside, including 6,500 Oregonians.

Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires were the top issues.

Visit AAA.com/winterprep for tips and travel advice, including what to put in an emergency kit.
Tags
Travel and Tourism Top StoriesOregon NewsHoliday travelAppfeed
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a reporter and producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. His reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington..
See stories by Kristian Foden-Vencil
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate