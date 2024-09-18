How Medford’s airport ended up with a replica of the White House’s Oval Office

The former director of Medford’s small international airport, Bern Case, has a unique mind for financial strategy. In another life, in the 1970s, Case’s job as a mortician led him to write the cost-saving book “Don't Bury Yourself in Funeral Expense.” He said eventually some concepts in that text, like itemized burial services, made their way into regulation.

One day, standing in a nearly empty and barely-used room in the newly constructed terminal at the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, a thought occurred to him.

“I got to thinking about the dimensions of [the room]… And I thought, 'Wow, I wonder how close this is to an Oval Office size?'”

He started Googling.

“When you Google Oval Office, you get thousands of hits,” said Case, now retired.

His instinct was right. The rectangular dimensions of the space are close to the scale of the United States executive’s office. He thought about the potential revenue from renting out a mock Oval Office. And besides that, it would be a fun project. Case said he’s had an interest in presidential history since once reading an article claiming only one in a million citizens could name all vice presidents, which soon after set him off to memorize that list.

Besides his wife, he didn’t immediately tell anyone about his idea.

Justin Higginbottom / JPR The idea behind the airport's oval office came from former airport director Bern Case.

“I played with it for a while in my mind. And nobody knew about it for a long time because I knew it sounded kind of crazy,” said Case.

Eventually, he prepared a detailed presentation for his boss, including its financial benefits and contribution to local history and the arts. But he didn’t get very far into the spiel before it was approved.

“I thought, boy, I've got a lot more to tell you. But in my understanding of things, when you're negotiating and when you get a ‘yes’ — it's time to shut up,” said Case.

The airport found over 25 sponsors to provide material for their oval office: a version of the president’s Resolute Desk used in a production for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, wood flooring with the same pattern found in the White House and wallpaper with images of the Rose Garden.

Since 2010, the airport has rented out the space for everything from weddings to commercials to election watch parties (currently the price is $165 for a full day and it’s available for Nov. 5).

The airport’s current director, Amber Judd, said it doesn’t bring in a lot of money. But it does bring entertainment, like when students visit during field trips.

“We always let the kids sit at the desk and pick up the phone and give their executive order,” said Judd, who says she’s heard calls for ice cream for breakfast and the abolition of homework.

She said election season can be especially popular for the space. Past visitors include Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (who once watched a vice presidential debate from the regal room).

For Bern Case, the airport’s former director, the idea that people still enjoy his pet project is gratifying.

“When I was there, it was my dream… In fact, I had a picture of it on the back of my business cards. That was a really good picture.”

