U.S. military strikes in Venezuela over the weekend have triggered sharp backlash from Democratic lawmakers and concern among immigrant communities, even as some Republicans praised the operation.
U.S. Senate and House Democrats from Oregon moved swiftly to condemn President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning announcement that the United States carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. They called the action unconstitutional, reckless and a dangerous escalation with global consequences.