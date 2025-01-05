© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Sea turtles
  • The Olive Ridley sea turtle that washed ashore on Sunset Beach in Clatsop County, Ore., was one of two sea turtles found on the Oregon Coast in the final days of 2024.
    Photo courtesy of Dawning McGinnis
    /
    Dawning’s Art
    Oregon sees uptick in sea turtles washing ashore
    April Ehrlich
    Two sea turtles washed up along Oregon’s beaches in the final days of 2024 due to hypothermic shock, bringing the number of sea turtles that appeared on the state’s shores last year to 17.