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After the Dams: Restoring the Klamath
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Health care fraud
Steve Morgan
/
Wikimedia Commons
Owner of Klamath Falls lab charged with defrauding Medicare for $46 million
Justin Higginbottom
Authorities arrested Jahangeer Ali in Los Angeles as he attempted to board a one-way flight to Turkey.
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