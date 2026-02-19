Grants Pass at a crossroads over homelessness

-
Grants Pass settled a lawsuit over its treatment of homeless residents in August after agreeing to provide space for 150 homeless people for one year.
-
It’s been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Grants Pass’s ban against homeless people camping in public. The ruling reverberated across the U.S., freeing cities to crack down on homeless encampments. But in Grants Pass, the city still can’t clear all its homeless camps.
-
The city is still finalizing the details, including the amount of the grant. The city council will discuss the program again at a meeting on Monday.
-
Homeless people can’t be cited, arrested or fined for camping in Grants Pass, for now. A Josephine County circuit court judge has issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the city.
-
On Friday morning, homeless residents dragged tarps and carried piles on their backs, heaping their belongings just outside the fence. They were given until 9 a.m. to get their possessions off the city-owned site.