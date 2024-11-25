-
Some sectors, like agriculture, will be hit directly. Many more could feel the ripple effects.
In the first Trump administration, California passed a “Sanctuary State” law that, with some exceptions, prohibited local law enforcement from automatically transferring people to federal immigration authorities. Now the state is readying legal challenges to thwart a second Trump administration’s mass deportation plans.
Dr. Raphael Martinez chronicles the lives of undocumented youth, their movements and the laws that brand their humanity as "illegal."